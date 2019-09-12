Reviewing Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS)’s and Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)’s results

Since Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) and Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 9.27 N/A -0.54 0.00 Coherus BioSciences Inc. 18 11.77 N/A -2.66 0.00

In table 1 we can see Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Coherus BioSciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.6% -19.4% Coherus BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% -120.3%

Volatility & Risk

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 21.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.21 beta. Coherus BioSciences Inc. on the other hand, has 3.05 beta which makes it 205.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3 while its Quick Ratio is 3. On the competitive side is, Coherus BioSciences Inc. which has a 3.8 Current Ratio and a 3.8 Quick Ratio. Coherus BioSciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Coherus BioSciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $5, while its potential downside is -1.77%. Coherus BioSciences Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $33.67 average price target and a 68.52% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Coherus BioSciences Inc. seems more appealing than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Coherus BioSciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 61.7% and 97.45%. Insiders owned 0.23% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20.88% 17.77% 84.56% 106.77% 3.38% 106.77% Coherus BioSciences Inc. -5.51% -25.31% 5.45% 28.69% -6.56% 85.86%

For the past year Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Coherus BioSciences Inc.

Summary

Coherus BioSciences Inc. beats Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops Anticalin-based drugs. It develops Anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. The company primarily focuses on the development of four drug candidates, including PRS-080 designed to target hepcidin for the treatment of functional iron deficiency in anemic patients with chronic kidney disease or in end-stage renal disease patients requiring dialysis; PRS-060, a drug candidate that binds to the IL-4RA receptor alpha-chain, which is used for the treatment of asthma and other inflammatory diseases; PRS-343, a bispecific protein for oncology diseases; and PRS-332, a bispecific anticalin-antibody fusion protein for oncology diseases. It has strategic partnership agreements with Allergan, Inc.; Sanofi Group; Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited; F.Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann- La Roche Inc.; ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd; and Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales. The company also has a research and licensing agreement with Technische UniversitÃ¤t MÃ¼nchen; and a collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc., a late-stage clinical biologics platform company, focuses on developing and commercializing biosimilar products worldwide. The companyÂ’s product candidates include CHS-1701, a pegfilgrastim biosimilar candidate, which is used for the treatment of febrile neutropenia; CHS-0214, an etanercept biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of ankylosing spondylitis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriasis; and CHS-5217, a bevacizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, nonÂ–small cell lung cancer, metastatic kidney cancer, advanced cervical cancer, platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, and recurrent glioblastoma. Its product candidates also comprise CHS-1420, an adalimumab biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials to treat ankylosing spondylitis, BehÃ§et's Disease, CrohnÂ’s Disease, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis; and CHS-3351, a ranibizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of neovascular (wet) age-related macular, degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. has license agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited; Baxalta Incorporated, Baxalta US Inc., and Baxalta GmbH; Genentech, Inc.; and Selexis SA. The company was formerly known as BioGenerics, Inc. and changed its name to Coherus Biosciences, Inc. in April 2012. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.