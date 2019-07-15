Reviewing Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS)’s and BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX)’s results

Both Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) and BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 6.38 N/A -0.51 0.00 BioPharmX Corporation 2 136.03 N/A -2.25 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioPharmX Corporation.

Table 2 represents Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) and BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BioPharmX Corporation 0.00% -480.1% -263.1%

A 1.71 beta means Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 71.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. BioPharmX Corporation on the other hand, has -0.04 beta which makes it 104.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3 and 3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor BioPharmX Corporation are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to BioPharmX Corporation.

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioPharmX Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 BioPharmX Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$5 is Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 15.21%.

Institutional investors held 72% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 18.9% of BioPharmX Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 0.23% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, BioPharmX Corporation has 0.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24.76% 24.76% 33.33% 8.99% -32.4% 45.86% BioPharmX Corporation 2.39% -42.9% -49.78% -72.02% -74.47% -53.28%

For the past year Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 45.86% stronger performance while BioPharmX Corporation has -53.28% weaker performance.

On 7 of the 8 factors Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats BioPharmX Corporation.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops Anticalin-based drugs. It develops Anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. The company primarily focuses on the development of four drug candidates, including PRS-080 designed to target hepcidin for the treatment of functional iron deficiency in anemic patients with chronic kidney disease or in end-stage renal disease patients requiring dialysis; PRS-060, a drug candidate that binds to the IL-4RA receptor alpha-chain, which is used for the treatment of asthma and other inflammatory diseases; PRS-343, a bispecific protein for oncology diseases; and PRS-332, a bispecific anticalin-antibody fusion protein for oncology diseases. It has strategic partnership agreements with Allergan, Inc.; Sanofi Group; Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited; F.Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann- La Roche Inc.; ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd; and Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales. The company also has a research and licensing agreement with Technische UniversitÃ¤t MÃ¼nchen; and a collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

BioPharmX Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address dermatology and womenÂ’s health markets. The company offers VI2OLET, an OTC molecular iodine dietary supplement that addresses cyclic breast discomfort and for the alleviation of symptoms of fibrocystic breast condition (FBC). Its clinical-stage product candidates include BPX03, a molecular iodine tablet, which is in pre-Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of periodic breast pain associated with FBC and cyclic mastalgia; and BPX01, a topical antibiotic gel that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The company is also developing BPX02, an injectable product for aesthetic dermatology applications. It serves pharmaceutical companies; physicianÂ’s practices, including obstetricians and gynecologists, dermatologists, and general practitioners; and retail customers through retail sales channels and/or pharmacy outlets. The company has collaboration and licensing agreement with Iogen LLC to develop molecular iodine formulations; and collaboration and supply agreement with NuTech Medical, Inc. to develop products in the field of dermatology. BioPharmX Corporation is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.