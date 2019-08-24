Reviewing Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS)’s and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)’s results

We are comparing Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 6.47 N/A -0.54 0.00 Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 19 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.6% -19.4% Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -564.8% -151.5%

Risk & Volatility

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 21.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.21 beta. From a competition point of view, Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.65 beta which is 165.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 3 and 3. Competitively, Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has 5.7 and 5.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 13.64% at a $5 average price target. Competitively Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $25, with potential upside of 0.60%. Based on the results shown earlier, Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Axsome Therapeutics Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 61.7% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 46.3% of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.23% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has 2.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20.88% 17.77% 84.56% 106.77% 3.38% 106.77% Axsome Therapeutics Inc. -1.35% -3.66% 44.23% 206.12% 880.77% 804.26%

For the past year Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops Anticalin-based drugs. It develops Anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. The company primarily focuses on the development of four drug candidates, including PRS-080 designed to target hepcidin for the treatment of functional iron deficiency in anemic patients with chronic kidney disease or in end-stage renal disease patients requiring dialysis; PRS-060, a drug candidate that binds to the IL-4RA receptor alpha-chain, which is used for the treatment of asthma and other inflammatory diseases; PRS-343, a bispecific protein for oncology diseases; and PRS-332, a bispecific anticalin-antibody fusion protein for oncology diseases. It has strategic partnership agreements with Allergan, Inc.; Sanofi Group; Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited; F.Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann- La Roche Inc.; ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd; and Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales. The company also has a research and licensing agreement with Technische UniversitÃ¤t MÃ¼nchen; and a collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AXS-05 that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of treatment resistant depression and AlzheimerÂ’s disease agitation; and AXS-02, which is in Phase III trial to treat complex regional pain syndrome, knee osteoarthritis related to bone marrow lesions, and chronic low back pain related to Modic changes. It is also developing AXS-06, a preclinical product candidate for CNS disorders, including chronic pain. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.