Reviewing Pier 1 Imports Inc. (PIR)’s and Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)’s results

As Specialty Retail Other companies, Pier 1 Imports Inc. (NYSE:PIR) and Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pier 1 Imports Inc. 7 -0.05 3.59M -62.16 0.00 Pinduoduo Inc. 31 0.00 349.18M -1.58 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pier 1 Imports Inc. 55,145,929.34% -217.7% -29.3% Pinduoduo Inc. 1,119,525,488.94% -64.3% -31%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Pier 1 Imports Inc. are 1 and 0.2. Competitively, Pinduoduo Inc. has 1.9 and 1.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Pinduoduo Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pier 1 Imports Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Pier 1 Imports Inc. and Pinduoduo Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pier 1 Imports Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Pinduoduo Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Pinduoduo Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $35.58 consensus target price and a 13.75% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 47.3% of Pier 1 Imports Inc. shares and 19% of Pinduoduo Inc. shares. Pier 1 Imports Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 5.1%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.24% of Pinduoduo Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pier 1 Imports Inc. -10.67% -47.83% -78.57% -77.59% -91.13% -37.05% Pinduoduo Inc. 6.4% 7.9% -4.42% -22.73% -1.02% -0.76%

For the past year Pier 1 Imports Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Pinduoduo Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors Pinduoduo Inc. beats Pier 1 Imports Inc.

Pier 1 Imports, Inc. engages in the retail sale of decorative accessories, furniture, candles, housewares, gifts, and seasonal products. It offers decorative accents and textiles, such as rugs, wall decorations and mirrors, pillows, bedding, lamps, vases, dried and artificial flowers, baskets, ceramics, dinnerware, candles, fragrances, gifts, and seasonal items; and furniture and furniture cushions that are used in living, dining, office, kitchen and bedroom areas, sunrooms, and patios. As of February 25, 2017, the Company operated 941 stores in the United States and 77 stores in Canada It also operates e-Commerce Website, pier1.com. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Pinduoduo Inc. operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc. in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.