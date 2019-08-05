Reviewing Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (PDM)’s and Its Rivals results

As REIT – Office company, Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:PDM) is competing with its rivals based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. has 87.3% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 81.72% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. has 1.4% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 1.00% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. 0.00% 7.10% 3.40% Industry Average 6.90% 7.16% 2.59%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. N/A 20 21.68 Industry Average 49.83M 722.33M 101.73

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.29 1.33 2.46

With average target price of $20, Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. has a potential downside of -1.38%. The potential upside of the rivals is 23.43%. By having stronger average rating and higher probable upside, Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. make equities research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. 2.41% 4.42% 0.05% 8.05% 7.21% 22.12% Industry Average 2.39% 4.28% 3.13% 8.08% 14.45% 17.96%

For the past year Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. has stronger performance than Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc.’s peers.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.69 shows that Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. is 31.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc.’s peers’ beta is 0.81 which is 19.21% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc.’s peers beat Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It owns, manages, develops and operates high-quality, Class A office properties located in select sub markets of eight major Eastern U.S. office markets. The firm was formerly known as Wells REIT, Inc. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Johns Creek, Georgia.