Reviewing Piedmont Lithium Limited (PLL)’s and Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ)’s results

This is a contrast between Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) and Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Industrial Metals & Minerals and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Piedmont Lithium Limited 10 -19074.92 N/A -1.70 0.00 Trilogy Metals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00

Demonstrates Piedmont Lithium Limited and Trilogy Metals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Piedmont Lithium Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Trilogy Metals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0.01% of Piedmont Lithium Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 57.75% of Trilogy Metals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, insiders own roughly 15.6% of Trilogy Metals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Piedmont Lithium Limited -1.75% -16.55% -1.75% 32.97% -30.39% 62.68% Trilogy Metals Inc. 6.47% -29.61% -11.2% 2.39% 10.88% 23.7%

For the past year Piedmont Lithium Limited’s stock price has bigger growth than Trilogy Metals Inc.

Trilogy Metals Inc., a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects, which include the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project; and the Bornite deposit, a carbonate-hosted copper deposit covering an area of approximately 352,943 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCopper Inc. and changed its name to Trilogy Metals Inc. in September 2016. Trilogy Metals Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.