Reviewing Piedmont Lithium Limited (PLL)’s and Nevsun Resources Ltd (:)’s results

As Industrial Metals & Minerals businesses, Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) and Nevsun Resources Ltd (:), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Piedmont Lithium Limited 10 -13274.44 N/A -1.70 0.00 Nevsun Resources Ltd N/A 0.00 N/A -0.12 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Piedmont Lithium Limited and Nevsun Resources Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Piedmont Lithium Limited and Nevsun Resources Ltd’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Piedmont Lithium Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Nevsun Resources Ltd 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0.01% of Piedmont Lithium Limited shares and 43.9% of Nevsun Resources Ltd shares. Comparatively, Nevsun Resources Ltd has 92.68% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Piedmont Lithium Limited -1.75% -16.55% -1.75% 32.97% -30.39% 62.68% Nevsun Resources Ltd 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Nevsun Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Africa. It explores for gold, copper, zinc, and silver deposits. The companyÂ’s principal assets include its 100% interest in the upper zone and 60.4% interest in the lower zone of the Timok project, a copper-gold development project in Serbia; and its 60% owned Bisha mine in Eritrea. It also has two mineral exploration concessions and two prospecting concessions in Macedonia. The company was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.