Reviewing Piedmont Lithium Limited (PLL)’s and Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MMX)’s results

We are comparing Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) and Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MMX) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Industrial Metals & Minerals companies, competing one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Piedmont Lithium Limited
|10
|-13878.54
|N/A
|-1.70
|0.00
|Maverix Metals Inc.
|5
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Piedmont Lithium Limited and Maverix Metals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Piedmont Lithium Limited and Maverix Metals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Piedmont Lithium Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Maverix Metals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 0.01% of Piedmont Lithium Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 0.87% of Maverix Metals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Competitively, held 85.59% of Maverix Metals Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Piedmont Lithium Limited
|-1.75%
|-16.55%
|-1.75%
|32.97%
|-30.39%
|62.68%
|Maverix Metals Inc.
|14.36%
|10.23%
|25.26%
|33.49%
|85.5%
|45.95%
For the past year Piedmont Lithium Limited was more bullish than Maverix Metals Inc.
