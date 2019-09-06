Reviewing Piedmont Lithium Limited (PLL)’s and Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MMX)’s results

We are comparing Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) and Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MMX) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Industrial Metals & Minerals companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Piedmont Lithium Limited 10 -13878.54 N/A -1.70 0.00 Maverix Metals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Piedmont Lithium Limited and Maverix Metals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Piedmont Lithium Limited and Maverix Metals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Piedmont Lithium Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Maverix Metals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0.01% of Piedmont Lithium Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 0.87% of Maverix Metals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Competitively, held 85.59% of Maverix Metals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Piedmont Lithium Limited -1.75% -16.55% -1.75% 32.97% -30.39% 62.68% Maverix Metals Inc. 14.36% 10.23% 25.26% 33.49% 85.5% 45.95%

For the past year Piedmont Lithium Limited was more bullish than Maverix Metals Inc.