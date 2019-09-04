Reviewing PICO Holdings Inc. (PICO)’s and Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPESU)’s results

PICO Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO) and Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPESU), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PICO Holdings Inc. 11 9.75 N/A 0.30 33.97 Opes Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00

Demonstrates PICO Holdings Inc. and Opes Acquisition Corp. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides PICO Holdings Inc. and Opes Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PICO Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.4% 3.3% Opes Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 69.2% of PICO Holdings Inc. shares and 17.39% of Opes Acquisition Corp. shares. PICO Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.1%. Competitively, 8.31% are Opes Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PICO Holdings Inc. -5.44% -11.18% -9.99% 2.96% -16.61% 10.39% Opes Acquisition Corp. -0.19% 1.06% 2.11% 3.86% 0% 2.13%

For the past year PICO Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than Opes Acquisition Corp.

Summary

PICO Holdings Inc. beats on 7 of the 7 factors Opes Acquisition Corp.

PICO Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in real estate operations, and water resource and water storage activities in the United States. It is involved constructing, marketing, and selling single-family homes in California, Washington, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company also acquires or develops water rights and water related assets in Arizona, Idaho, Nevada, Colorado, and New Mexico; develops and operates its water storage facility near Phoenix, Arizona; utilizes water storage capacity operated by third parties in Arizona; and banks or stores water with municipalities in Nevada and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 121 completed homes, including 61 model homes; and 400 under construction homes comprising 5 model homes. PICO Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Opes Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities primarily in Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in MÃ©xico City, Mexico.