Reviewing PICO Holdings Inc. (PICO)’s and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MUDS)’s results

As Conglomerates businesses, PICO Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO) and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MUDS), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PICO Holdings Inc. 11 7.39 N/A 0.30 33.97 Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 109.89

Table 1 demonstrates PICO Holdings Inc. and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to PICO Holdings Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. PICO Holdings Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has PICO Holdings Inc. and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PICO Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.4% 3.3% Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 69.2% of PICO Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 67.93% of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors. PICO Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.1%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PICO Holdings Inc. -5.44% -11.18% -9.99% 2.96% -16.61% 10.39% Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation 0.2% 0.79% 1.79% 4.82% 0% 3.44%

For the past year PICO Holdings Inc. was more bullish than Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors PICO Holdings Inc. beats Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation.

PICO Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in real estate operations, and water resource and water storage activities in the United States. It is involved constructing, marketing, and selling single-family homes in California, Washington, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company also acquires or develops water rights and water related assets in Arizona, Idaho, Nevada, Colorado, and New Mexico; develops and operates its water storage facility near Phoenix, Arizona; utilizes water storage capacity operated by third parties in Arizona; and banks or stores water with municipalities in Nevada and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 121 completed homes, including 61 model homes; and 400 under construction homes comprising 5 model homes. PICO Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.