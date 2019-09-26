Reviewing PICO Holdings Inc. (PICO)’s and LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFACU)’s results

PICO Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO) and LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFACU) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PICO Holdings Inc. 11 10.63 N/A 0.30 33.97 LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.07 143.89

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of PICO Holdings Inc. and LF Capital Acquisition Corp. LF Capital Acquisition Corp. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to PICO Holdings Inc. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. PICO Holdings Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than LF Capital Acquisition Corp., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PICO Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.4% 3.3% LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 69.2% of PICO Holdings Inc. shares and 21.4% of LF Capital Acquisition Corp. shares. About 1.1% of PICO Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PICO Holdings Inc. -5.44% -11.18% -9.99% 2.96% -16.61% 10.39% LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.1% 3.08% 2.07% 0% 2.07%

For the past year PICO Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than LF Capital Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors PICO Holdings Inc. beats LF Capital Acquisition Corp.

PICO Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in real estate operations, and water resource and water storage activities in the United States. It is involved constructing, marketing, and selling single-family homes in California, Washington, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company also acquires or develops water rights and water related assets in Arizona, Idaho, Nevada, Colorado, and New Mexico; develops and operates its water storage facility near Phoenix, Arizona; utilizes water storage capacity operated by third parties in Arizona; and banks or stores water with municipalities in Nevada and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 121 completed homes, including 61 model homes; and 400 under construction homes comprising 5 model homes. PICO Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.