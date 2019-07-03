Reviewing PICO Holdings Inc. (PICO)’s and Jensyn Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JSYN)’s results

PICO Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO) and Jensyn Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JSYN) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PICO Holdings Inc. 11 8.57 N/A -0.15 0.00 Jensyn Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates PICO Holdings Inc. and Jensyn Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides PICO Holdings Inc. and Jensyn Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PICO Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.4% 3.3% Jensyn Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

PICO Holdings Inc. and Jensyn Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 70.5% and 36.62%. PICO Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.7%. Competitively, Jensyn Acquisition Corp. has 29.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PICO Holdings Inc. -0.35% 5.28% 6.77% 4.12% 0.53% 24.29% Jensyn Acquisition Corp. 13.59% 16.36% 20.06% 20.52% 22.42% 13.08%

For the past year PICO Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Jensyn Acquisition Corp.

Summary

PICO Holdings Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Jensyn Acquisition Corp.

PICO Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in real estate operations, and water resource and water storage activities in the United States. It is involved constructing, marketing, and selling single-family homes in California, Washington, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company also acquires or develops water rights and water related assets in Arizona, Idaho, Nevada, Colorado, and New Mexico; develops and operates its water storage facility near Phoenix, Arizona; utilizes water storage capacity operated by third parties in Arizona; and banks or stores water with municipalities in Nevada and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 121 completed homes, including 61 model homes; and 400 under construction homes comprising 5 model homes. PICO Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Jensyn Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire, through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination, and one or more operating businesses. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Freehold, New Jersey.