Reviewing PICO Holdings Inc. (PICO)’s and Its Rivals results

As Conglomerates company, PICO Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO) is competing with its competitors based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.2% of PICO Holdings Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.50% of all Conglomerates’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of PICO Holdings Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.76% of all Conglomerates companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have PICO Holdings Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PICO Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.40% 3.30% Industry Average 7.88% 9.95% 2.84%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting PICO Holdings Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio PICO Holdings Inc. N/A 11 33.97 Industry Average 3.12M 39.58M 175.74

PICO Holdings Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for PICO Holdings Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PICO Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 0.00 1.00 2.60

The peers have a potential upside of -46.39%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of PICO Holdings Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PICO Holdings Inc. -5.44% -11.18% -9.99% 2.96% -16.61% 10.39% Industry Average 4.10% 8.21% 12.98% 8.67% 10.61% 17.10%

For the past year PICO Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than PICO Holdings Inc.’s rivals.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.11 shows that PICO Holdings Inc. is 11.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, PICO Holdings Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 1.10 which is 10.25% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

PICO Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

PICO Holdings Inc.’s rivals beat on 7 of the 6 factors PICO Holdings Inc.

PICO Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in real estate operations, and water resource and water storage activities in the United States. It is involved constructing, marketing, and selling single-family homes in California, Washington, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company also acquires or develops water rights and water related assets in Arizona, Idaho, Nevada, Colorado, and New Mexico; develops and operates its water storage facility near Phoenix, Arizona; utilizes water storage capacity operated by third parties in Arizona; and banks or stores water with municipalities in Nevada and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 121 completed homes, including 61 model homes; and 400 under construction homes comprising 5 model homes. PICO Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.