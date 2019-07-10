Reviewing PICO Holdings Inc. (PICO)’s and Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGR)’s results

PICO Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO) and Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGR) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PICO Holdings Inc. 11 8.34 N/A -0.15 0.00 Allegro Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.05 200.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for PICO Holdings Inc. and Allegro Merger Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us PICO Holdings Inc. and Allegro Merger Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PICO Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.4% 3.3% Allegro Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 70.5% of PICO Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 64.72% of Allegro Merger Corp. are owned by institutional investors. PICO Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.7%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 15% of Allegro Merger Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PICO Holdings Inc. -0.35% 5.28% 6.77% 4.12% 0.53% 24.29% Allegro Merger Corp. 0.1% 0.2% 4.17% 4.71% 0% 2.56%

For the past year PICO Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Allegro Merger Corp.

Summary

PICO Holdings Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Allegro Merger Corp.

PICO Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in real estate operations, and water resource and water storage activities in the United States. It is involved constructing, marketing, and selling single-family homes in California, Washington, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company also acquires or develops water rights and water related assets in Arizona, Idaho, Nevada, Colorado, and New Mexico; develops and operates its water storage facility near Phoenix, Arizona; utilizes water storage capacity operated by third parties in Arizona; and banks or stores water with municipalities in Nevada and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 121 completed homes, including 61 model homes; and 400 under construction homes comprising 5 model homes. PICO Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Allegro Merger Corp. intends to merge, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination, one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.