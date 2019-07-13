Reviewing PICO Holdings Inc. (PICO)’s and Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ALAC)’s results

PICO Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO) and Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ALAC) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PICO Holdings Inc. 11 8.09 N/A -0.15 0.00 Alberton Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.02 436.96

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for PICO Holdings Inc. and Alberton Acquisition Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PICO Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.4% 3.3% Alberton Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 70.5% of PICO Holdings Inc. shares and 44.57% of Alberton Acquisition Corporation shares. Insiders owned 0.7% of PICO Holdings Inc. shares. Comparatively, Alberton Acquisition Corporation has 17.82% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PICO Holdings Inc. -0.35% 5.28% 6.77% 4.12% 0.53% 24.29% Alberton Acquisition Corporation 0.5% 0.7% 3.08% 0% 0% 2.55%

For the past year PICO Holdings Inc. was more bullish than Alberton Acquisition Corporation.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors PICO Holdings Inc. beats Alberton Acquisition Corporation.

PICO Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in real estate operations, and water resource and water storage activities in the United States. It is involved constructing, marketing, and selling single-family homes in California, Washington, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company also acquires or develops water rights and water related assets in Arizona, Idaho, Nevada, Colorado, and New Mexico; develops and operates its water storage facility near Phoenix, Arizona; utilizes water storage capacity operated by third parties in Arizona; and banks or stores water with municipalities in Nevada and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 121 completed homes, including 61 model homes; and 400 under construction homes comprising 5 model homes. PICO Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.