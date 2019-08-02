Reviewing Physicians Realty Trust (DOC)’s and Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (NYSE:OHI)’s results

This is a contrast between Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) and Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (NYSE:OHI) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are REIT – Healthcare Facilities and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Physicians Realty Trust 18 7.51 N/A 0.29 58.54 Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. 37 8.87 N/A 1.27 28.70

In table 1 we can see Physicians Realty Trust and Omega Healthcare Investors Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Physicians Realty Trust. Company that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Physicians Realty Trust’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has Physicians Realty Trust and Omega Healthcare Investors Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Physicians Realty Trust 0.00% 2.3% 1.3% Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. 0.00% 7.6% 3.1%

Volatility and Risk

Physicians Realty Trust has a 0.42 beta, while its volatility is 58.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. has beta of 0.38 which is 62.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and Omega Healthcare Investors Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Physicians Realty Trust 0 2 2 2.50 Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Physicians Realty Trust’s upside potential currently stands at 11.20% and an $19.06 average target price. On the other hand, Omega Healthcare Investors Inc.’s potential upside is 6.59% and its average target price is $39. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Physicians Realty Trust seems more appealing than Omega Healthcare Investors Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Physicians Realty Trust and Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 99.1% and 70.8%. Physicians Realty Trust’s share owned by insiders are 0.6%. Comparatively, Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Physicians Realty Trust 0.88% -0.46% -4.44% -3.75% 11.61% 7.36% Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. -1.47% -1.01% 2.95% -8.47% 23.81% 3.27%

For the past year Physicians Realty Trust was more bullish than Omega Healthcare Investors Inc.

Summary

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Physicians Realty Trust.

Physicians Realty Trust, a self-managed healthcare real estate company, focuses on the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and healthcare delivery systems. The companyÂ’s portfolio would consists of 19 medical office buildings with approximately 528,048 net leasable square feet located in 10 states. It intends to elect and qualify to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment firm. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United States. It invests in healthcare facilities, primarily in long-term healthcare facilities in order to create its portfolio. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in Maryland, United States.