Reviewing Phunware Inc. (PHUN)’s and Tableau Software Inc. (NYSE:DATA)’s results

This is a contrast between Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) and Tableau Software Inc. (NYSE:DATA) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phunware Inc. 28 1.74 N/A -0.23 0.00 Tableau Software Inc. 139 12.02 N/A -1.37 0.00

In table 1 we can see Phunware Inc. and Tableau Software Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Phunware Inc. and Tableau Software Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phunware Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Tableau Software Inc. 0.00% -12.1% -7.4%

Liquidity

Phunware Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.3 and 0.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Tableau Software Inc. are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. Tableau Software Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Phunware Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Phunware Inc. and Tableau Software Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Phunware Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Tableau Software Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Tableau Software Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $154.33 average target price and a -8.97% potential downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Phunware Inc. and Tableau Software Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 17.3% and 98.77%. Phunware Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.8% of Tableau Software Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Phunware Inc. -7.57% -40.63% -79.72% -99.05% -83.48% -88.01% Tableau Software Inc. -3.64% 0.84% 40.41% 32.37% 65.93% 41.27%

For the past year Phunware Inc. had bearish trend while Tableau Software Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Tableau Software Inc. beats Phunware Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Tableau Software, Inc. provides business analytics software products. It offers Tableau Desktop, a self-service analytics product that empowers people to access and analyze data independently; and Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform with data management and scalability to foster sharing of analytics, as well as to improve the dissemination of information across an organization and promote improved decision-making. The company also provides Tableau Online, a hosted SaaS version of Tableau Server; and Tableau Public, a cloud-based platform that allows users of various backgrounds, such as bloggers, journalists, researchers, and government workers to visualize public data on their Websites. In addition, it offers Vizable that turns data into graphs, as well as allows it to be shared from an iPad; Live Query Engine, which interprets abstract queries generated by VizQL into syntax understandable by popular database systems; In-Memory data engine that allows to analyze large amounts of data independently of database systems; and maintenance and support, training, and professional services. The company serves organizations in various industries, including business services, energy and telecommunications, financial services, life sciences and healthcare, manufacturing and technology, media and entertainment, public sector, education, retail, consumer, and distribution industries. It sells its products directly, as well as through indirect sales channels, such as technology vendors, resellers, original equipment manufacturers, and independent software vendor partners in the United States, Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Japan, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Tableau Software, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.