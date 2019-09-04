Reviewing Phunware Inc. (PHUN)’s and SPS Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)’s results

Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) and SPS Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phunware Inc. 11 2.68 N/A -0.23 0.00 SPS Commerce Inc. 52 6.46 N/A 1.54 72.43

Table 1 demonstrates Phunware Inc. and SPS Commerce Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phunware Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% SPS Commerce Inc. 0.00% 7.6% 6.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Phunware Inc. is 0.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.3. The Current Ratio of rival SPS Commerce Inc. is 4.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.8. SPS Commerce Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Phunware Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Phunware Inc. and SPS Commerce Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Phunware Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 SPS Commerce Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, SPS Commerce Inc.’s potential upside is 108.99% and its consensus price target is $98.33.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 17.3% of Phunware Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 98.5% of SPS Commerce Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.2% of Phunware Inc. shares. Comparatively, SPS Commerce Inc. has 1.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Phunware Inc. -7.57% -40.63% -79.72% -99.05% -83.48% -88.01% SPS Commerce Inc. 8.19% 10.28% 6.41% 27.97% 31.63% 35.75%

For the past year Phunware Inc. has -88.01% weaker performance while SPS Commerce Inc. has 35.75% stronger performance.

Summary

SPS Commerce Inc. beats Phunware Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

SPS Commerce, Inc. provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It provides solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based product suite that enhances the way suppliers, retailers, distributors, logistics firms, and other trading partners manage and fulfill orders. The company offers Trading Partner Fulfillment solution, which provides fulfillment automation and replaces or augments an organizationÂ’s existing trading partner electronic communication infrastructure; Trading Partner Analytics solution that comprises data analytics applications to enhance visibility and analysis of customers supply chains; and Trading Partner Assortment solution to manage individual attributes associated with each item a retailer or supplier sells. It also provides Trading Partner Sourcing solution that enables retailers to source providers of new items, suppliers to connect with new retailers, and retailing community to make connections for expanding their business networks and grow; Trading Partner Community Development solution, which offers communications programs that enables retailers, suppliers, and emerging providers of value-added products and services to establish trading partner relationships with new trading partners to expand their businesses; and Other Trading Partner Solutions, such as barcode labeling, planogram services, and scan and pack application that helps trading partners process information to streamline the picking and packaging process. The company sells its solutions primarily through retail sales professionals and supplier sales representatives to small- to mid-sized suppliers in the consumer packaged goods industry, as well as retailers, distributors, third-party logistics providers, and other trading partners. The company was formerly known as St. Paul Software, Inc. and changed its name to SPS Commerce, Inc. in May 2001. SPS Commerce, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.