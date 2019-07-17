Reviewing Phunware Inc. (PHUN)’s and PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD)’s results

Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) and PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Phunware Inc.
|41
|2.60
|N/A
|-0.38
|0.00
|PagerDuty Inc.
|49
|27.89
|N/A
|-0.55
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Phunware Inc. and PagerDuty Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) and PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Phunware Inc.
|0.00%
|-188.3%
|-34.6%
|PagerDuty Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Phunware Inc. are 0.2 and 0.2 respectively. Its competitor PagerDuty Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is 1.9. PagerDuty Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Phunware Inc.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Phunware Inc. and PagerDuty Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 15.1% and 26.8%. 2.2% are Phunware Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 6% are PagerDuty Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Phunware Inc.
|-0.14%
|-19.72%
|-92.35%
|-29.86%
|-27.78%
|-48.6%
|PagerDuty Inc.
|8.9%
|36.46%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|39.74%
For the past year Phunware Inc. had bearish trend while PagerDuty Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
PagerDuty Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Phunware Inc.
