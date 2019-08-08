Reviewing Phunware Inc. (PHUN)’s and BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ:BSQR)’s results

Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) and BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ:BSQR) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phunware Inc. 31 2.29 N/A -0.23 0.00 BSQUARE Corporation 2 0.24 N/A -1.11 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Phunware Inc. and BSQUARE Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Phunware Inc. and BSQUARE Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phunware Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BSQUARE Corporation 0.00% -67.8% -40.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Phunware Inc. are 0.3 and 0.3. Competitively, BSQUARE Corporation has 2.1 and 2.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. BSQUARE Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Phunware Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Phunware Inc. and BSQUARE Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 17.3% and 31% respectively. 0.2% are Phunware Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.9% of BSQUARE Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Phunware Inc. -7.57% -40.63% -79.72% -99.05% -83.48% -88.01% BSQUARE Corporation 5% 6.78% -37% -40.86% -45.22% -18.71%

For the past year Phunware Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than BSQUARE Corporation.

Summary

Phunware Inc. beats BSQUARE Corporation on 5 of the 7 factors.

BSQUARE Corporation provides software solutions and related engineering services to businesses that develop, market, and sell standalone intelligent systems in North America, Asia, and Europe. Its software products include HTML5 rendering engine that is based on the open-source WebKit platform and facilitates device makers to create applications and user interfaces for their devices; and TestQuest 10, a software testing automation tool. The company also offers DataV software Services, such as integration with enterprise databases; integration with internal enterprise systems; integration with external public or third-party data sources; custom application development; management of customer cloud instances hosting DataV software; training; and software integration on remote devices. In addition, it provides engineering services, such as architectural and system design; software design and development; platform development systems integration; application, middleware, and multimedia software development; quality assurance and testing; device solution strategy consulting; technical support; implementation; and test automation engineering and consulting services. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, and corporate enterprises, as well as silicon vendors and peripheral vendors. BSQUARE Corporation was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.