Reviewing Phreesia Inc. (PHR)’s and Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC)’s results

Both Phreesia Inc. (NYSE:PHR) and Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) are Healthcare Information Services companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phreesia Inc. 1,013 8.74 N/A -28.26 0.00 Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. 54 5.48 N/A -2.15 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Phreesia Inc. and Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phreesia Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. 0.00% -32.1% -13.2%

Liquidity

Phreesia Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. are 1.8 and 1.7 respectively. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Phreesia Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Phreesia Inc. and Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Phreesia Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The average target price of Phreesia Inc. is $33, with potential upside of 28.55%. On the other hand, Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc.’s potential downside is -6.06% and its average target price is $58. Based on the results given earlier, Phreesia Inc. is looking more favorable than Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Phreesia Inc. and Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 87.8%. 4.7% are Phreesia Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. has 9.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Phreesia Inc. 9.32% 0% 0% 0% 0% 8.97% Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. 5.11% 19.65% 14.71% 7.53% 6.2% -5.47%

For the past year Phreesia Inc. has 8.97% stronger performance while Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. has -5.47% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Phreesia Inc. beats Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. provides patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions that enable healthcare organizations to optimize medication regimens to enhance patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, lower healthcare costs, and manage risk. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, which is used by at-risk healthcare organizations to access its patients' medication-related information; MedWise Advisor that allows for components of EireneRx to be used independently and by a broader healthcare audience; and NiaRx, an educational software platform used in the pharmacy educational community. The company offers its technology-enabled products and services for medication risk management and risk adjustment. It also serves prescribers, pharmacists, and healthcare organizations. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Moorestown, New Jersey.