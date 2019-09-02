Reviewing Photronics Inc. (PLAB)’s and Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO)’s results

Since Photronics Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) and Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) are part of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Photronics Inc. 9 1.34 N/A 0.50 19.26 Nanometrics Incorporated 31 2.32 N/A 1.80 17.41

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Nanometrics Incorporated has higher revenue and earnings than Photronics Inc. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Photronics Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Photronics Inc. 0.00% 5.1% 3.5% Nanometrics Incorporated 0.00% 14.7% 12.2%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.62 beta indicates that Photronics Inc. is 38.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Nanometrics Incorporated’s beta is 1.59 which is 59.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Photronics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.7 and 2.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Nanometrics Incorporated are 5.2 and 4 respectively. Nanometrics Incorporated therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Photronics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Photronics Inc. and Nanometrics Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Photronics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Nanometrics Incorporated 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, Nanometrics Incorporated’s potential upside is 46.57% and its consensus target price is $40.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Photronics Inc. and Nanometrics Incorporated has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 97.5% and 90.6%. Insiders held 1.2% of Photronics Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 5.4% of Nanometrics Incorporated shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Photronics Inc. -3.41% 11.59% 3.33% -10.42% 9.43% -0.52% Nanometrics Incorporated -13.15% -11.03% -13.53% 1.62% -13.55% 14.82%

For the past year Photronics Inc. has -0.52% weaker performance while Nanometrics Incorporated has 14.82% stronger performance.

Summary

Nanometrics Incorporated beats Photronics Inc. on 10 of the 11 factors.

Photronics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components. It sells its products to semiconductor or FPD designers, manufacturers, and foundries, as well as to other high performance electronics manufacturers through its sales personnel and customer service representatives. The company was formerly known as Photronic Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Photronics, Inc. in 1990. Photronics, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Brookfield, Connecticut.

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices worldwide. It offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements. The company's materials characterization products include systems that are used to monitor the physical, optical, electrical, and material characteristics of discrete electronic industry, opto-electronic, high brightness LEDs, solar photovoltaics, compound semiconductor, strained silicon, and silicon-on-insulator devices, including composition, crystal structure, layer thickness, dopant concentration, contamination, and electron mobility. Nanometrics Incorporated was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.