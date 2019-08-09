Reviewing Photronics Inc. (PLAB)’s and eMagin Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN)’s results

Photronics Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) and eMagin Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) have been rivals in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Photronics Inc. 9 1.14 N/A 0.50 19.26 eMagin Corporation 1 0.81 N/A -0.20 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Photronics Inc. and eMagin Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Photronics Inc. and eMagin Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Photronics Inc. 0.00% 5.1% 3.5% eMagin Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Photronics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 38.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.62 beta. eMagin Corporation has a 0.12 beta and it is 88.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Photronics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.7 and a Quick Ratio of 2.4. Competitively, eMagin Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and has 0.8 Quick Ratio. Photronics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than eMagin Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Photronics Inc. and eMagin Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 97.5% and 40.7% respectively. 1.2% are Photronics Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 8.36% of eMagin Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Photronics Inc. -3.41% 11.59% 3.33% -10.42% 9.43% -0.52% eMagin Corporation -1.54% -10.23% -27.46% -52.12% -74.43% -59.04%

For the past year Photronics Inc. has stronger performance than eMagin Corporation

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Photronics Inc. beats eMagin Corporation.

Photronics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components. It sells its products to semiconductor or FPD designers, manufacturers, and foundries, as well as to other high performance electronics manufacturers through its sales personnel and customer service representatives. The company was formerly known as Photronic Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Photronics, Inc. in 1990. Photronics, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Brookfield, Connecticut.

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light emitting diode (OLED) on silicon micro displays; virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays; and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL and OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL; and WF05 prism optic with mounting brackets or combined with OLED micro displays to form an optic-display module. The company also provides design reference kits, which include a micro display and associated electronics to help original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) evaluate micro display products; near-eye virtual imaging modules that incorporate its OLED-on-silicon micro displays with its lenses and electronic interfaces for integration into OEM products; immersive head mounted display products; and night vision smartphone camera attachment and goggles. It serves OEMs in the military, industrial, medical, and consumer market sectors. The company sells its products directly in North America, Asia, and Europe; and through distributors in China and South Korea. eMagin Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Hopewell Junction, New York.