Reviewing Phoenix New Media Limited (FENG)’s and VeriSign Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)’s results

This is a contrast between Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) and VeriSign Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Internet Information Providers and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phoenix New Media Limited 4 0.00 N/A -0.13 0.00 VeriSign Inc. 186 21.56 N/A 7.14 27.17

Table 1 highlights Phoenix New Media Limited and VeriSign Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phoenix New Media Limited 0.00% -2.3% -1.7% VeriSign Inc. 0.00% -43.8% 32%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.43 beta means Phoenix New Media Limited’s volatility is 143.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. VeriSign Inc.’s 1.08 beta is the reason why it is 8.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Phoenix New Media Limited are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. Its competitor VeriSign Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Phoenix New Media Limited can pay off short and long-term obligations better than VeriSign Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Phoenix New Media Limited and VeriSign Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Phoenix New Media Limited 0 0 0 0.00 VeriSign Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, VeriSign Inc.’s potential downside is -11.78% and its consensus price target is $195.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Phoenix New Media Limited and VeriSign Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 34.2% and 96.8% respectively. About 24.73% of Phoenix New Media Limited’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.1% of VeriSign Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Phoenix New Media Limited 0.43% -4.87% 20.23% 16.81% -2.15% 28.12% VeriSign Inc. 0.38% 2.55% 11.25% 21.1% 53.08% 30.74%

For the past year Phoenix New Media Limited has weaker performance than VeriSign Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors VeriSign Inc. beats Phoenix New Media Limited.

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated platform across Internet, mobile, and TV channels in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers content and services through three channels, including ifeng.com channel, television channel, and mobile channel, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV. The company, through its Website, ifeng.com, provides approximately 40 Interest-based verticals, such as news, finance, automobiles, entertainment, fashion, military affairs, live broadcasting, we-media, sports, history, video, and PC digital reading; offers interactive services, including comments posting and user surveys; and operates third-party developed Web-based games on its game platform, play.ifeng.com. Its video channel services comprise v.ifeng.com vertical that offers free online video on demand, live Phoenix TV broadcasts, subscription online video services, and pay-per-view online video services, as well as sublicenses video content to third parties. The companyÂ’s mobile channel consists of i.ifeng.com mobile Website; and mobile value added services, including mobile video services, mobile newspaper service, digital books service, and mobile games services, as well as wireless value-added services comprising SMS-based, music, IVR-based, MMS-based, and animation services. Its mobile channel also includes mobile applications for various mobile devices, such as ifeng News that offers news in the form of text, image, and video; ifeng Video, which provides video news and other video content. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. Phoenix New Media Limited is a subsidiary of Phoenix Satellite Television (B.V.I) Holding Limited.

VeriSign, Inc. provides domain name registry services and Internet security worldwide. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of .com, .net, .cc, .tv, and .name domain names, as well as the back-end systems for .gov, .jobs, .edu, and other domain names. Its registry services allow individuals and organizations to establish their online identities. The company also provides infrastructure assurance services consisting of distributed denial of service protection services, Verisign iDefense security intelligence services, and managed domain name system services. It serves financial institutions, software-as-a-service providers, e-commerce providers, and media companies, as well as governmental and quasi-governmental organizations through direct sales and indirect channels. VeriSign, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.