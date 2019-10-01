Reviewing Phoenix New Media Limited (FENG)’s and Its Rivals results

As Internet Information Providers company, Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) is competing with its peers based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.8% of Phoenix New Media Limited’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.37% of all Internet Information Providers’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Phoenix New Media Limited has 24.73% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 13.14% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Phoenix New Media Limited and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phoenix New Media Limited 1,028,942,115.77% -4.20% -2.80% Industry Average 13.79% 25.27% 11.61%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Phoenix New Media Limited and its competitors’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Phoenix New Media Limited 30.93M 3 0.00 Industry Average 1.23B 8.90B 33.95

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Phoenix New Media Limited and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Phoenix New Media Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.50 2.32 2.74

As a group, Internet Information Providers companies have a potential upside of 128.81%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Phoenix New Media Limited and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Phoenix New Media Limited -4.03% -12% -33.49% -26.67% -27.41% -10.63% Industry Average 5.00% 9.13% 23.05% 27.49% 40.39% 39.68%

For the past year Phoenix New Media Limited had bearish trend while Phoenix New Media Limited’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Phoenix New Media Limited has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, Phoenix New Media Limited’s peers Current Ratio is 2.35 and has 2.28 Quick Ratio. Phoenix New Media Limited’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Phoenix New Media Limited.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 2.09 shows that Phoenix New Media Limited is 109.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Phoenix New Media Limited’s competitors are 38.33% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.38 beta.

Summary

Phoenix New Media Limited’s rivals beat on 3 of the 3 factors Phoenix New Media Limited.

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated platform across Internet, mobile, and TV channels in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers content and services through three channels, including ifeng.com channel, television channel, and mobile channel, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV. The company, through its Website, ifeng.com, provides approximately 40 Interest-based verticals, such as news, finance, automobiles, entertainment, fashion, military affairs, live broadcasting, we-media, sports, history, video, and PC digital reading; offers interactive services, including comments posting and user surveys; and operates third-party developed Web-based games on its game platform, play.ifeng.com. Its video channel services comprise v.ifeng.com vertical that offers free online video on demand, live Phoenix TV broadcasts, subscription online video services, and pay-per-view online video services, as well as sublicenses video content to third parties. The companyÂ’s mobile channel consists of i.ifeng.com mobile Website; and mobile value added services, including mobile video services, mobile newspaper service, digital books service, and mobile games services, as well as wireless value-added services comprising SMS-based, music, IVR-based, MMS-based, and animation services. Its mobile channel also includes mobile applications for various mobile devices, such as ifeng News that offers news in the form of text, image, and video; ifeng Video, which provides video news and other video content. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. Phoenix New Media Limited is a subsidiary of Phoenix Satellite Television (B.V.I) Holding Limited.