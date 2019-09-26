Reviewing Phoenix New Media Limited (FENG)’s and Groupon Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)’s results

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) and Groupon Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) have been rivals in the Internet Information Providers for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phoenix New Media Limited 4 0.00 N/A -0.25 0.00 Groupon Inc. 3 0.62 N/A -0.09 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Phoenix New Media Limited and Groupon Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phoenix New Media Limited 0.00% -4.2% -2.8% Groupon Inc. 0.00% -14.1% -3.1%

Volatility and Risk

Phoenix New Media Limited’s volatility measures that it’s 109.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.09 beta. Groupon Inc. has a 1.27 beta and it is 27.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Phoenix New Media Limited are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. Its competitor Groupon Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and its Quick Ratio is 1. Phoenix New Media Limited can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Groupon Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 36.8% of Phoenix New Media Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 63.9% of Groupon Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 24.73% of Phoenix New Media Limited’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.6% of Groupon Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Phoenix New Media Limited -4.03% -12% -33.49% -26.67% -27.41% -10.63% Groupon Inc. -11.02% -12.01% -13.46% -15.32% -34.51% -1.56%

For the past year Phoenix New Media Limited’s stock price has bigger decline than Groupon Inc.

Summary

Phoenix New Media Limited beats Groupon Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated platform across Internet, mobile, and TV channels in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers content and services through three channels, including ifeng.com channel, television channel, and mobile channel, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV. The company, through its Website, ifeng.com, provides approximately 40 Interest-based verticals, such as news, finance, automobiles, entertainment, fashion, military affairs, live broadcasting, we-media, sports, history, video, and PC digital reading; offers interactive services, including comments posting and user surveys; and operates third-party developed Web-based games on its game platform, play.ifeng.com. Its video channel services comprise v.ifeng.com vertical that offers free online video on demand, live Phoenix TV broadcasts, subscription online video services, and pay-per-view online video services, as well as sublicenses video content to third parties. The companyÂ’s mobile channel consists of i.ifeng.com mobile Website; and mobile value added services, including mobile video services, mobile newspaper service, digital books service, and mobile games services, as well as wireless value-added services comprising SMS-based, music, IVR-based, MMS-based, and animation services. Its mobile channel also includes mobile applications for various mobile devices, such as ifeng News that offers news in the form of text, image, and video; ifeng Video, which provides video news and other video content. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. Phoenix New Media Limited is a subsidiary of Phoenix Satellite Television (B.V.I) Holding Limited.

Groupon, Inc. operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as provides discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals. It offers its deal offerings to customers through Websites; search engines; mobile applications and mobile Web browsers, which enable consumers to browse, purchase, manage, and redeem deals on their mobile devices; emails; affiliate channels; display advertising; and television and radio advertising. The company was formerly known as ThePoint.com, Inc. and changed its name to Groupon, Inc. in October 2008. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Groupon, Inc. is a subsidiary of The Point, LLC.