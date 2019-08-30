Reviewing Phoenix New Media Limited (FENG)’s and Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) and Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU). The two are both Internet Information Providers companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phoenix New Media Limited 4 0.00 N/A -0.25 0.00 Baidu Inc. 138 0.00 N/A 8.44 13.23

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Phoenix New Media Limited and Baidu Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Phoenix New Media Limited and Baidu Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phoenix New Media Limited 0.00% -4.2% -2.8% Baidu Inc. 0.00% 12.9% 7%

Risk & Volatility

Phoenix New Media Limited’s current beta is 2.09 and it happens to be 109.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Baidu Inc. on the other hand, has 1.7 beta which makes it 70.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Phoenix New Media Limited are 1.4 and 1.4. Competitively, Baidu Inc. has 2.8 and 2.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Baidu Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Phoenix New Media Limited.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Phoenix New Media Limited and Baidu Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Phoenix New Media Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Baidu Inc. 0 2 4 2.67

Competitively Baidu Inc. has a consensus price target of $163.17, with potential upside of 56.19%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Phoenix New Media Limited and Baidu Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 36.8% and 79.4% respectively. Phoenix New Media Limited’s share held by insiders are 24.73%. Competitively, 15.6% are Baidu Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Phoenix New Media Limited -4.03% -12% -33.49% -26.67% -27.41% -10.63% Baidu Inc. -4.02% -5.35% -32.47% -34.04% -55.57% -29.57%

For the past year Phoenix New Media Limited’s stock price has smaller decline than Baidu Inc.

Summary

Baidu Inc. beats Phoenix New Media Limited on 7 of the 8 factors.

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated platform across Internet, mobile, and TV channels in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers content and services through three channels, including ifeng.com channel, television channel, and mobile channel, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV. The company, through its Website, ifeng.com, provides approximately 40 Interest-based verticals, such as news, finance, automobiles, entertainment, fashion, military affairs, live broadcasting, we-media, sports, history, video, and PC digital reading; offers interactive services, including comments posting and user surveys; and operates third-party developed Web-based games on its game platform, play.ifeng.com. Its video channel services comprise v.ifeng.com vertical that offers free online video on demand, live Phoenix TV broadcasts, subscription online video services, and pay-per-view online video services, as well as sublicenses video content to third parties. The companyÂ’s mobile channel consists of i.ifeng.com mobile Website; and mobile value added services, including mobile video services, mobile newspaper service, digital books service, and mobile games services, as well as wireless value-added services comprising SMS-based, music, IVR-based, MMS-based, and animation services. Its mobile channel also includes mobile applications for various mobile devices, such as ifeng News that offers news in the form of text, image, and video; ifeng Video, which provides video news and other video content. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. Phoenix New Media Limited is a subsidiary of Phoenix Satellite Television (B.V.I) Holding Limited.

Baidu, Inc. provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through three segments: Search Services, Transaction Services, and IQiyi. It offers Chinese language search platform on its Baidu.com Website that enables users to find relevant information online, including Web pages, news, images, documents, and multimedia files through links provided on its Website; and transaction platform, including Nuomi.com to connect online and offline services provided by third-parties. The company also provides transaction services, such as Baidu Nuomi, Baidu Deliveries, Baidu Mobile Game, Baidu Wallet, Baidu Maps, and others; and iQiyi, an online video platform with a content library that includes licensed movies, television series, cartoons, shows, and other programs. In addition, it offers auction-based pay-for-performance services; online marketing services based on search queries, contextuals, audience attributes, media and placement attributes, and other forms; and consultative services. The company serves online marketing customers, including SMEs, large domestic companies, and Chinese divisions and subsidiaries of multinational companies operating in the retail and ecommerce, local services, medical and healthcare, network service, financial services, education, online games, transportation, construction, business services, and decoration industries. The company was formerly known as Baidu.com, Inc. and changed its name to Baidu, Inc. in December 2008. Baidu, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.