Reviewing Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO)’s and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB)’s results

Both Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 66.82 N/A -1.80 0.00 XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 2 0.00 N/A 0.58 3.85

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0.00% -153.6% -104.2% XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 42.6% 41.3%

Risk & Volatility

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has a beta of 2.05 and its 105.00% more volatile than S&P 500. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a 1.02 beta and it is 2.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

8.7 and 8.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. Its rival XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 32.4 and 32.4 respectively. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 15.1% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares and 11.6% of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. shares. Insiders held 5.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1% of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 4.73% 11.95% 34.09% 12.47% -80.52% 47.62% XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. -3.62% -4.03% -10.56% -10.92% 36.34% 29.25%

For the past year Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.

Summary

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug candidate is hCDR1, a Phase II-ready asset for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and SjogrenÂ’s syndrome. The company also develops recombinant human erythropoietin for the treatment of multiple myeloma patients. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a licensing agreement with Yeda Research and Development Company Limited for the research, development, and commercialization of hCDR1. The company was formerly known as Xenograft Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. in July 1995. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Raanana, Israel.