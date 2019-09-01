Reviewing Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO)’s and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC)’s results

Both Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.
|N/A
|106.24
|N/A
|-1.01
|0.00
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.51
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.
|0.00%
|-95.7%
|-74.6%
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 10.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 2.46% of Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. About 5.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s share are held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.
|2.34%
|2.63%
|-17.02%
|9.24%
|-72.54%
|18.22%
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|-2.37%
|-4.63%
|-11.97%
|-21.97%
|0%
|-6.36%
For the past year Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has 18.22% stronger performance while Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. has -6.36% weaker performance.
Summary
Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. beats Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. on 4 of the 7 factors.
