Reviewing Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO)’s and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC)’s results

Both Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 106.24 N/A -1.01 0.00 Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0.00% -95.7% -74.6% Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 10.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 2.46% of Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. About 5.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 2.34% 2.63% -17.02% 9.24% -72.54% 18.22% Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. -2.37% -4.63% -11.97% -21.97% 0% -6.36%

For the past year Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has 18.22% stronger performance while Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. has -6.36% weaker performance.

Summary

Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. beats Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. on 4 of the 7 factors.