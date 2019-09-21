Reviewing Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO)’s and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 108.07 N/A -1.01 0.00 Mustang Bio Inc. 4 -3366.83 N/A -1.24 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Mustang Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0.00% -95.7% -74.6% Mustang Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. are 8.5 and 8.5 respectively. Its competitor Mustang Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.6 and its Quick Ratio is 5.6. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Mustang Bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Mustang Bio Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Mustang Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Mustang Bio Inc. has an average target price of $7, with potential upside of 67.06%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 10.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares and 7.1% of Mustang Bio Inc. shares. 5.9% are Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Mustang Bio Inc. has 39.58% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 2.34% 2.63% -17.02% 9.24% -72.54% 18.22% Mustang Bio Inc. -9.23% -16.67% -24.32% -10.56% -52.27% 3.74%

For the past year Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. was more bullish than Mustang Bio Inc.

Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.