Reviewing Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO)’s and Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM)’s results

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) and Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.
|N/A
|67.63
|N/A
|-1.80
|0.00
|Molecular Templates Inc.
|6
|13.92
|N/A
|-1.05
|0.00
Demonstrates Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Molecular Templates Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Molecular Templates Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.
|0.00%
|-153.6%
|-104.2%
|Molecular Templates Inc.
|0.00%
|-35.6%
|-26.4%
Volatility and Risk
Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has a beta of 2.05 and its 105.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Molecular Templates Inc. is 216.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 3.16 beta.
Liquidity
8.7 and 8.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. Its rival Molecular Templates Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Molecular Templates Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 15.1% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares and 72.5% of Molecular Templates Inc. shares. About 5.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.7% of Molecular Templates Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.
|4.73%
|11.95%
|34.09%
|12.47%
|-80.52%
|47.62%
|Molecular Templates Inc.
|5.22%
|23.35%
|63.33%
|66.88%
|-13.45%
|89.6%
For the past year Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. was less bullish than Molecular Templates Inc.
Summary
Molecular Templates Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.
Molecular Templates, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of immunotoxins called engineered toxin bodies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. It develops MT-3724, a lead drug candidate that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in heavily pre-treated non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients; MT-4019, a preclinical drug candidate targeting CD38; and evofosfamide, an investigational hypoxia-activated prodrug of a bis-alkylating agent that is preferentially activated under severe hypoxic tumor conditions, a feature of many solid tumors. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
