Reviewing Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO)’s and Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM)’s results

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) and Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 67.63 N/A -1.80 0.00 Molecular Templates Inc. 6 13.92 N/A -1.05 0.00

Demonstrates Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Molecular Templates Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Molecular Templates Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0.00% -153.6% -104.2% Molecular Templates Inc. 0.00% -35.6% -26.4%

Volatility and Risk

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has a beta of 2.05 and its 105.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Molecular Templates Inc. is 216.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 3.16 beta.

Liquidity

8.7 and 8.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. Its rival Molecular Templates Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Molecular Templates Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 15.1% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares and 72.5% of Molecular Templates Inc. shares. About 5.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.7% of Molecular Templates Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 4.73% 11.95% 34.09% 12.47% -80.52% 47.62% Molecular Templates Inc. 5.22% 23.35% 63.33% 66.88% -13.45% 89.6%

For the past year Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. was less bullish than Molecular Templates Inc.

Summary

Molecular Templates Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Molecular Templates, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of immunotoxins called engineered toxin bodies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. It develops MT-3724, a lead drug candidate that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in heavily pre-treated non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients; MT-4019, a preclinical drug candidate targeting CD38; and evofosfamide, an investigational hypoxia-activated prodrug of a bis-alkylating agent that is preferentially activated under severe hypoxic tumor conditions, a feature of many solid tumors. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.