Reviewing Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO)’s and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT)’s results

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 0.00 25.07M -1.01 0.00 Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 9.63M -15.68 0.00

In table 1 we can see Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 7,868,801,004.39% -95.7% -74.6% Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 336,348,712.93% -71.6% -32.3%

Volatility & Risk

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has a 1.82 beta, while its volatility is 82.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s 4.21 beta is the reason why it is 321.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has a Current Ratio of 8.5 and a Quick Ratio of 8.5. Competitively, Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and has 1.1 Quick Ratio. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 10.9% and 24.3% respectively. Insiders held 5.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares. Competitively, 0.3% are Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 2.34% 2.63% -17.02% 9.24% -72.54% 18.22% Melinta Therapeutics Inc. -1.73% -43.69% -5.92% -4.34% -84.58% 0.16%

For the past year Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. was more bullish than Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., an antibiotics company, is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibiotics to overcome drug-resistant, life-threatening infections. It develops Delafloxacin, a fluoroquinolone for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria; and Baxdela for the treatment of patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as formerly Rib-X Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. on October 7, 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut with an additional office in Lincolnshire, Illinois.