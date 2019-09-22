Reviewing Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO)’s and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX)’s results

Both Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 108.07 N/A -1.01 0.00 Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 3 108.62 N/A -1.38 0.00

In table 1 we can see Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0.00% -95.7% -74.6% Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -79.5% -68.8%

Risk and Volatility

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has a 1.82 beta, while its volatility is 82.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s 57.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.57 beta.

Liquidity

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s Current Ratio is 8.5 while its Quick Ratio is 8.5. On the competitive side is, Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. which has a 9 Current Ratio and a 9 Quick Ratio. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is $10, which is potential 176.24% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 10.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 60.4% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 5.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.1% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 2.34% 2.63% -17.02% 9.24% -72.54% 18.22% Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 14.9% 1.7% -25.08% -33.43% -58.36% -33.43%

For the past year Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has 18.22% stronger performance while Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has -33.43% weaker performance.

Summary

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular, rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States, Germany, and France. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus. The company is also developing FMX103, a version of its minocycline foam FMX101, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of rosacea; and FDX104 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced rash. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has development and license agreements with Bayer HealthCare AG; Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Mylan N.V.; and Actavis Laboratories. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.