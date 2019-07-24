Reviewing Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO)’s and Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)’s results

Both Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) and Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 66.94 N/A -1.80 0.00 Exelixis Inc. 22 7.11 N/A 2.08 9.28

Table 1 demonstrates Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Exelixis Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Exelixis Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0.00% -153.6% -104.2% Exelixis Inc. 0.00% 59.6% 53.1%

Volatility and Risk

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has a beta of 2.05 and its 105.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Exelixis Inc. has a 2.07 beta which is 107.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is 8.7 while its Current Ratio is 8.7. Meanwhile, Exelixis Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.6 while its Quick Ratio is 7.5. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Exelixis Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Exelixis Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Exelixis Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Exelixis Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $33.33 consensus price target and a 60.94% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 15.1% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares and 78.3% of Exelixis Inc. shares. 5.9% are Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Exelixis Inc. has 1.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 4.73% 11.95% 34.09% 12.47% -80.52% 47.62% Exelixis Inc. -4.87% -15.99% -12.34% 15.96% -6.75% -1.73%

For the past year Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has 47.62% stronger performance while Exelixis Inc. has -1.73% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Exelixis Inc. beats Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Exelixis, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines with the potential to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The companyÂ’s products include CABOMETYX for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma, who have received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ for the treatment of patients with progressive, metastatic medullary thyroid carcinoma. Its CABOMETYX and COMETRIQ are derived from cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, and VEGF receptors, which has shown clinical anti-tumor activity in approximately 20 forms of cancer and is the subject of a broad clinical development program. It also offers COTELLIC (cobimetinib), a selective inhibitor of MEK, in combination with vemurafenib for the treatment of patients with BRAF V600E or V600K mutation-positive advanced melanoma in the United States; and in combination with vemurafenib in other territories, including the European Union, Switzerland, Canada, Australia, and Brazil. Exelixis, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Ipsen Pharma SAS, Genentech, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sanofi, Merck, and Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited for the development and commercialization of various compounds and programs. The company was formerly known as Exelixis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Exelixis, Inc. in February 2000. Exelixis, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.