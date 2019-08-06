Reviewing Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO)’s and Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX)’s results

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) and Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 65.20 N/A -1.01 0.00 Entera Bio Ltd. 4 57.99 N/A -0.90 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0.00% -95.7% -74.6% Entera Bio Ltd. 0.00% 0% -75.7%

Liquidity

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has a Current Ratio of 8.5 and a Quick Ratio of 8.5. Competitively, Entera Bio Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 4.6 and has 4.6 Quick Ratio. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Entera Bio Ltd.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Entera Bio Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 10.9% and 14.8% respectively. Insiders owned 5.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 46.55% of Entera Bio Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 2.34% 2.63% -17.02% 9.24% -72.54% 18.22% Entera Bio Ltd. -8.91% -12.8% -22.33% 1.55% 0% 7.21%

For the past year Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Entera Bio Ltd.

Summary

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. beats Entera Bio Ltd. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product includes the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate that has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for hypoparathyroidism. It is also developing EB613 that has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis and non-union bone fractures; and other platform modules. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.