Reviewing Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO)’s and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX)’s results

Since Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 98.16 N/A -1.01 0.00 Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 30 0.00 N/A -1.74 0.00

In table 1 we can see Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0.00% -95.7% -74.6% Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -22.6% -21.7%

Liquidity

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has a Current Ratio of 8.5 and a Quick Ratio of 8.5. Competitively, Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 19 and has 19 Quick Ratio. Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Eidos Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Eidos Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $33, with potential downside of -21.88%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 10.9% and 35.8% respectively. Insiders held roughly 5.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.3% of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 2.34% 2.63% -17.02% 9.24% -72.54% 18.22% Eidos Therapeutics Inc. -15.13% 0.49% 31.27% 174.94% 87.46% 136.77%

For the past year Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has weaker performance than Eidos Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Eidos Therapeutics Inc. beats Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BridgeBio Pharma LLC.