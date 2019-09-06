Reviewing Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO)’s and Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTX)’s results

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) and Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 107.45 N/A -1.01 0.00 Cytori Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.49 0.00

Demonstrates Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Cytori Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0.00% -95.7% -74.6% Cytori Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -277.6% -57.3%

Volatility & Risk

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has a 1.82 beta, while its volatility is 82.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Cytori Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.94 beta which is 94.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s Current Ratio is 8.5 while its Quick Ratio is 8.5. On the competitive side is, Cytori Therapeutics Inc. which has a 0.5 Current Ratio and a 0.3 Quick Ratio. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Cytori Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 10.9% and 4.8% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 5.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.96% of Cytori Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 2.34% 2.63% -17.02% 9.24% -72.54% 18.22% Cytori Therapeutics Inc. -12.55% -15.29% -33.32% -40.32% -71.15% -28.38%

For the past year Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. had bullish trend while Cytori Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. develops cellular therapeutics for specific diseases and medical conditions. The company primarily provides Cytori Cell Therapy, which is in Phase III pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of impaired hand function in scleroderma. It also offers Celution System devices, proprietary enzymes, and sterile consumable sets that are used at the point-of-therapeutic application or at an off-site processing center; and StemSource cell and tissue banking systems, as well as surgical accessories and instruments. The company also provides ATI-0918, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin for use in treating breast cancer, ovarian cancer, multiple myeloma, and KaposiÂ’s Sarcoma; and ATI-1123, a liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, breast cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer, gastric adenocarcinoma, and hormone refractory prostate cancer. It serves hospitals, clinics, physicians, researchers, and other customers for commercial and research purposes through direct sales force, third-party distributors, independent sales representatives, and partners worldwide. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.