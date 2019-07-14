Reviewing Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO)’s and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)’s results

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 67.80 N/A -1.80 0.00 CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.26 0.00

Demonstrates Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0.00% -153.6% -104.2% CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s current beta is 2.05 and it happens to be 105.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s 75.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.75 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. are 8.7 and 8.7 respectively. Its competitor CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18.7 and its Quick Ratio is 18.7. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 7 2.88

Competitively the consensus target price of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is $19.78, which is potential 205.25% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 15.1% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 88.7% of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 5.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 4.73% 11.95% 34.09% 12.47% -80.52% 47.62% CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 1.73% 6.31% 36.24% 12.2% 11.14% 64.8%

For the past year Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. was less bullish than CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat specialty and orphan diseases. It engages in developing seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and arhalofenate, which completed five Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of gout. The companyÂ’s product candidate also includes MBX-2982, an oral G-protein coupled receptor agonist to treat type II diabetes. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has licensing agreement with Kowa Pharmaceuticals America, Inc. for the development and commercialization of arhalofenate in the United States; development and license agreements with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and discover undisclosed metabolic disease target agonists for the treatment of type II diabetes and other disorders; and a license and development agreement with DiaTex, Inc. to develop and commercialize therapeutic products containing halofenate, its enantiomers, derivatives, and analogs for the treatment of diseases. The company was formerly known as Metabolex, Inc. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.