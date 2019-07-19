Reviewing Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO)’s and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 68.51 N/A -1.80 0.00 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 59.06 N/A -0.62 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0.00% -153.6% -104.2% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 15.1% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0.69% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 5.9%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 4.73% 11.95% 34.09% 12.47% -80.52% 47.62% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 18.16% 1.89% -13.6% -26.33% -8.47% -13.6%

For the past year Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. had bullish trend while Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.