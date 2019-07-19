Reviewing Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO)’s and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.
|N/A
|68.51
|N/A
|-1.80
|0.00
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|5
|59.06
|N/A
|-0.62
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.
|0.00%
|-153.6%
|-104.2%
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 15.1% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0.69% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 5.9%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.
|4.73%
|11.95%
|34.09%
|12.47%
|-80.52%
|47.62%
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|18.16%
|1.89%
|-13.6%
|-26.33%
|-8.47%
|-13.6%
For the past year Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. had bullish trend while Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
On 4 of the 7 factors Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.