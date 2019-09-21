Reviewing Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO)’s and ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC)’s results

Both Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) and ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 108.07 N/A -1.01 0.00 ChromaDex Corporation 4 6.34 N/A -0.60 0.00

Table 1 highlights Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and ChromaDex Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and ChromaDex Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0.00% -95.7% -74.6% ChromaDex Corporation 0.00% -108.8% -72.5%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.82 beta indicates that Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is 82.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. ChromaDex Corporation’s 25.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.25 beta.

Liquidity

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s Current Ratio is 8.5 while its Quick Ratio is 8.5. On the competitive side is, ChromaDex Corporation which has a 2.2 Current Ratio and a 1.7 Quick Ratio. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to ChromaDex Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and ChromaDex Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 10.9% and 18.5% respectively. About 5.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 3.1% of ChromaDex Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 2.34% 2.63% -17.02% 9.24% -72.54% 18.22% ChromaDex Corporation -0.86% 5.47% 5.71% 42.46% 0.65% 34.99%

For the past year Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than ChromaDex Corporation.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors ChromaDex Corporation beats Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

ChromaDex Corporation, a natural products company, discovers, acquires, develops, and commercializes patented and proprietary ingredient technologies. The company offers bulk raw materials for use in dietary supplements, food, beverages, and cosmetic products; Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a vitamin found naturally in milk for enhancing cardiovascular health, glucose levels, cognitive function, and anti-aging effects; Pterostilbene (pTeroPure), a polyphenol and antioxidant used in health related fields; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function, as well as developing Pterostilbene and caffeine co-crystal ingredients, and anthocyanins ingredients. It also provides reference standards, materials, and kits to conduct quality control of raw materials and consumer products; and fine chemicals and phytochemicals for research and new product development applications. In addition, the company offers a range of contract services, including routine contract analysis for the production of dietary supplements, cosmetics, foods, and other natural products, as well as elaborate contract research for clients in these industries; and consulting services in the areas of regulatory support, new ingredient or product development, risk management, and litigation support, as well as product regulatory approval and scientific advisory services. Further, it assists customers in creating processes for manufacturing of natural products using green chemistry, as well as developing quality verification seal program, phytochemical libraries, plant extracts libraries, and databases for cross-referencing phytochemicals. The company markets and sells its products directly in the United States and Canada; and through distributors in Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, South Africa, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. ChromaDex Corporation is based in Irvine, California.