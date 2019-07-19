Reviewing Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO)’s and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 68.51 N/A -1.80 0.00 Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0.00% -153.6% -104.2% Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -31.5%

Risk & Volatility

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s volatility measures that it’s 105.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.05 beta. Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s 2.19 beta is the reason why it is 119.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 8.7 and 8.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Catalyst Biosciences Inc. are 24.9 and 24.9 respectively. Catalyst Biosciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 15.1% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares and 74% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. shares. About 5.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.3% are Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 4.73% 11.95% 34.09% 12.47% -80.52% 47.62% Catalyst Biosciences Inc. -3.79% -4.11% -1.71% -14.81% -67.54% 9.38%

For the past year Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has stronger performance than Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. beats Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. on 4 of the 7 factors.