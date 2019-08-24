Reviewing Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO)’s and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR)’s results

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 113.65 N/A -1.01 0.00 Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 4 6.42 N/A -4.59 0.00

Table 1 highlights Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0.00% -95.7% -74.6% Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -224.9% -126.4%

Volatility & Risk

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has a 1.82 beta, while its volatility is 82.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s 80.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.8 beta.

Liquidity

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has a Current Ratio of 8.5 and a Quick Ratio of 8.5. Competitively, Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.3 and has 5.3 Quick Ratio. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 10.9% and 5.1% respectively. Insiders owned 5.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 32.93% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 2.34% 2.63% -17.02% 9.24% -72.54% 18.22% Capricor Therapeutics Inc. -7.56% 22.05% -8.1% -14.98% -61.36% 7.32%

For the past year Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. was more bullish than Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. beats Capricor Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics primarily for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The companyÂ’s development stage drug candidates for cardiovascular diseases include CAP-1002 that is in Phase II clinical trials; and CAP-2003, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of certain cardiac and inflammatory conditions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.