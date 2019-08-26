Reviewing Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO)’s and Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM)’s results

Both Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) and Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 113.49 N/A -1.01 0.00 Cambrex Corporation 43 3.47 N/A 2.30 19.05

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Cambrex Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0.00% -95.7% -74.6% Cambrex Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 6.6%

Risk and Volatility

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has a 1.82 beta, while its volatility is 82.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Cambrex Corporation’s beta is 2.35 which is 135.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. are 8.5 and 8.5 respectively. Its competitor Cambrex Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3 and its Quick Ratio is 2. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cambrex Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Cambrex Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Cambrex Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

Cambrex Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $57.5 average target price and a -2.90% potential downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Cambrex Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 10.9% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 5.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1% of Cambrex Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 2.34% 2.63% -17.02% 9.24% -72.54% 18.22% Cambrex Corporation -3.01% -5.09% 1.69% -1.88% -28.61% 16%

For the past year Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Cambrex Corporation.

Summary

Cambrex Corporation beats Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent agents. Cambrex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.