Reviewing Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO)’s and BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX)’s results

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) and BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 108.07 N/A -1.01 0.00 BioPharmX Corporation 1 349.96 N/A -2.02 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and BioPharmX Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0.00% -95.7% -74.6% BioPharmX Corporation 0.00% -870.1% -334.1%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.82 shows that Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is 82.00% more volatile than S&P 500. BioPharmX Corporation has a 0.07 beta and it is 93.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 10.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 16.1% of BioPharmX Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s share held by insiders are 5.9%. Competitively, BioPharmX Corporation has 1.64% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 2.34% 2.63% -17.02% 9.24% -72.54% 18.22% BioPharmX Corporation -4.63% -27.88% -66.62% -83.71% -91.86% -84.41%

For the past year Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has 18.22% stronger performance while BioPharmX Corporation has -84.41% weaker performance.

BioPharmX Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address dermatology and womenÂ’s health markets. The company offers VI2OLET, an OTC molecular iodine dietary supplement that addresses cyclic breast discomfort and for the alleviation of symptoms of fibrocystic breast condition (FBC). Its clinical-stage product candidates include BPX03, a molecular iodine tablet, which is in pre-Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of periodic breast pain associated with FBC and cyclic mastalgia; and BPX01, a topical antibiotic gel that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The company is also developing BPX02, an injectable product for aesthetic dermatology applications. It serves pharmaceutical companies; physicianÂ’s practices, including obstetricians and gynecologists, dermatologists, and general practitioners; and retail customers through retail sales channels and/or pharmacy outlets. The company has collaboration and licensing agreement with Iogen LLC to develop molecular iodine formulations; and collaboration and supply agreement with NuTech Medical, Inc. to develop products in the field of dermatology. BioPharmX Corporation is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.