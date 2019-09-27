Reviewing Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO)’s and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 0.00 25.07M -1.01 0.00 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 74 -1.81 178.32M -0.50 0.00

Table 1 highlights Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 7,636,308,254.65% -95.7% -74.6% BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 240,161,616.16% -3.1% -2%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.82 beta indicates that Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is 82.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has beta of 1.34 which is 34.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. are 8.5 and 8.5 respectively. Its competitor BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.8 and its Quick Ratio is 2.8. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s potential upside is 67.09% and its consensus price target is $119.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 10.9% and 0%. About 5.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.6% are BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 2.34% 2.63% -17.02% 9.24% -72.54% 18.22% BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. -2.19% -5.74% -5.77% -18.2% -20.19% -6.85%

For the past year Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. had bullish trend while BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. beats Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. on 6 of the 11 factors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals for serious diseases and medical conditions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with mucopolysaccharidosis VI; and Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of MPS IV A, a lysosomal storage disorder. The company also conducts clinical trials on several investigational product candidates for the treatment of various diseases, including Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis, a form of Batten disease; pegvaliase, an enzyme substitution therapy for the treatment of PKU; vosoritide, a peptide therapeutic for the treatment of achondroplasia; BMN 270, an AAV VIII vector and Factor VIII gene therapy drug development candidate, for the treatment of hemophilia A; and BMN 250, a novel fusion of alpha-N-acetyglucosaminidase for the treatment of Sanfilippo B syndrome, or mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIB. The company serves specialty pharmacies and end-users, such as hospitals and foreign government agencies; and distributors and pharmaceutical wholesalers. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Genzyme Corporation. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.