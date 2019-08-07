Reviewing Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO)’s and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 67.87 N/A -1.01 0.00 Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 13 28.02 N/A -2.15 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0.00% -95.7% -74.6% Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -94.9% -52.1%

Volatility & Risk

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has a beta of 1.82 and its 82.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Amicus Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.83 beta which is 83.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s Current Ratio is 8.5 while its Quick Ratio is 8.5. On the competitive side is, Amicus Therapeutics Inc. which has a 7.3 Current Ratio and a 7.2 Quick Ratio. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Amicus Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $20, with potential upside of 69.06%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 10.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares and 0% of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 5.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.9% of Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 2.34% 2.63% -17.02% 9.24% -72.54% 18.22% Amicus Therapeutics Inc. -1.9% -0.4% -7.53% 6.26% -13.23% 29.44%

For the past year Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Amicus Therapeutics Inc. beats Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. Its principal product is the migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease, which has completed two global Phase III registration studies. The company is also developing SD-101, which is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of the genetic connective tissue disorder epidermolysis bullosa; and AT3375 to treat Parkinson's disease. It is conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate pompe treatment paradigm in pompe patients. The company has strategic alliance with GlaxoSmithKline plc to develop and commercialize migalastat as a monotherapy and in combination with ERT for Fabry disease. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.