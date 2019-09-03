Reviewing Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO)’s and Aduro BioTech Inc. (NASDAQ:ADRO)’s results

We are comparing Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) and Aduro BioTech Inc. (NASDAQ:ADRO) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 110.31 N/A -1.01 0.00 Aduro BioTech Inc. 3 6.59 N/A -1.23 0.00

Demonstrates Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Aduro BioTech Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Aduro BioTech Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0.00% -95.7% -74.6% Aduro BioTech Inc. 0.00% -66.5% -26.3%

Risk & Volatility

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has a 1.82 beta, while its volatility is 82.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Aduro BioTech Inc. has a 1.43 beta which is 43.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is 8.5 while its Current Ratio is 8.5. Meanwhile, Aduro BioTech Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.1 while its Quick Ratio is 9.1. Aduro BioTech Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Aduro BioTech Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 10.9% and 47.8%. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 5.9%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.9% of Aduro BioTech Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 2.34% 2.63% -17.02% 9.24% -72.54% 18.22% Aduro BioTech Inc. 0% -15.38% -68.65% -51.47% -76.43% -50%

For the past year Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. had bullish trend while Aduro BioTech Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Aduro BioTech Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Aduro BioTech, Inc., an immunotherapy company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization that transform the treatment of challenging diseases. It is developing CRS-207, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of unresectable malignant pleural mesothelioma; that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer. The company is also developing ADU-214 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer; ADU-741, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and a product candidate for the treatment of patients with cancers of the gastrointestinal tract. In addition, it is developing STING Pathway Activator product candidates that are synthetic small molecule immune modulators, which target and activate Stimulator of Interferon Genes receptor under collaboration with Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation; and product candidates that address other therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune and infectious diseases. Further, the companyÂ’s products pipeline comprises BION-1301, a B-select mAb novel therapy for multiple myeloma; and antibody product candidates, including APRIL for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as oncology therapies, such as CD27, PD-1, and CTLA-4. Aduro BioTech, Inc. has development and commercialization agreement with Genmab to evaluate five bispecific antibody product candidates targeting immune checkpoints; and collaboration agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. and Merck. The company was formerly known as Oncologic, Inc. and changed its name to Aduro BioTech, Inc. in June 2008. Aduro BioTech, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.