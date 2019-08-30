Reviewing Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO)’s and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT)’s results

This is a contrast between Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 108.30 N/A -1.01 0.00 Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 41 89.90 N/A -0.44 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0.00% -95.7% -74.6% Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is 8.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.5. The Current Ratio of rival Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is 7.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.1. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 10.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares and 46.2% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation shares. 5.9% are Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 4.7% are Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 2.34% 2.63% -17.02% 9.24% -72.54% 18.22% Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation -4.53% -3.87% 0% 0% 0% -4.34%

For the past year Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has 18.22% stronger performance while Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has -4.34% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation beats Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.