Reviewing Phillips 66 (PSX)’s and Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI)’s results

Both Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) and Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) are Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phillips 66 92 0.39 N/A 11.35 7.69 Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited 46 0.00 N/A 7.22 6.14

Table 1 highlights Phillips 66 and Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Phillips 66. The business with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Phillips 66’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phillips 66 0.00% 22.3% 9.5% Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited 0.00% 19.1% 12.8%

Risk and Volatility

Phillips 66 has a 0.94 beta, while its volatility is 6.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited has a 1.08 beta which is 8.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Phillips 66 is 0.8 while its Current Ratio is 1.3. Meanwhile, Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited has a Current Ratio of 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Phillips 66.

Analyst Recommendations

Phillips 66 and Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Phillips 66 0 2 2 2.50 Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Phillips 66 has an average price target of $104.25, and a 7.70% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Phillips 66 and Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 73.3% and 5.9%. Insiders owned 0.2% of Phillips 66 shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 67.6% of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Phillips 66 1.63% -9.29% -9.18% -12.47% -26.2% 1.33% Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited 2.73% -9.48% -6.32% 1.09% -34.88% 2.71%

For the past year Phillips 66 was less bullish than Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited.

Summary

Phillips 66 beats on 9 of the 11 factors Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas; transports, stores, fractionates, and markets natural gas liquids in the United States; and stores, refrigerates, and exports liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) primarily to Asia and Europe. This segment also transports crude oil and other feedstocks to its refineries and other locations, as well as delivers refined and specialty products, and provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products. The Chemicals segment manufactures and markets ethylene and other olefin products; aromatics and styrenics products, such as benzene, styrene, paraxylene, and cyclohexane, as well as polystyrene and styrene-butadiene copolymers; and various specialty chemical products, including organosulfur chemicals, solvents, catalysts, drilling chemicals, and mining chemicals. The Refining segment buys, sells, and refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products comprising gasolines, distillates, and aviation fuels at 13 refineries primarily in the United States and Europe. The M&S segment purchases for resale and markets refined petroleum products consisting of gasolines, distillates, and aviation fuels primarily in the United States and Europe. It also manufactures and sells specialty products, such as petroleum coke products, waxes, solvents, and polypropylene. In addition, this segment generates electricity and provides merchant power into the Texas market. Phillips 66 was founded in 1875 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.