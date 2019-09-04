Reviewing Phillips 66 (PSX)’s and Its Peers results

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) is a company in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.5% of Phillips 66’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.41% of all Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Phillips 66 has 0.2% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 12.32% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Phillips 66 and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phillips 66 0.00% 22.30% 9.50% Industry Average 3.11% 15.87% 5.94%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Phillips 66 and its peers’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Phillips 66 N/A 94 9.04 Industry Average 360.37M 11.59B 20.93

Phillips 66 has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Phillips 66 and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Phillips 66 0 2 1 2.33 Industry Average 1.00 1.27 2.18 2.55

With average target price of $108.67, Phillips 66 has a potential upside of 9.25%. As a group, Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing companies have a potential upside of 38.29%. Given Phillips 66’s stronger average rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Phillips 66 is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Phillips 66 and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Phillips 66 0.14% 9.04% 11.67% 8.49% -16.04% 19.05% Industry Average 2.87% 5.63% 16.21% 23.81% 33.59% 42.36%

For the past year Phillips 66’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

Phillips 66 has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Phillips 66’s rivals Current Ratio is 1.42 and has 0.93 Quick Ratio. Phillips 66’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Phillips 66.

Volatility and Risk

Phillips 66 has a beta of 1.1 and its 10.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Phillips 66’s peers’ beta is 1.30 which is 30.33% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Phillips 66 does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Phillips 66’s rivals beat on 7 of the 6 factors Phillips 66.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas; transports, stores, fractionates, and markets natural gas liquids in the United States; and stores, refrigerates, and exports liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) primarily to Asia and Europe. This segment also transports crude oil and other feedstocks to its refineries and other locations, as well as delivers refined and specialty products, and provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products. The Chemicals segment manufactures and markets ethylene and other olefin products; aromatics and styrenics products, such as benzene, styrene, paraxylene, and cyclohexane, as well as polystyrene and styrene-butadiene copolymers; and various specialty chemical products, including organosulfur chemicals, solvents, catalysts, drilling chemicals, and mining chemicals. The Refining segment buys, sells, and refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products comprising gasolines, distillates, and aviation fuels at 13 refineries primarily in the United States and Europe. The M&S segment purchases for resale and markets refined petroleum products consisting of gasolines, distillates, and aviation fuels primarily in the United States and Europe. It also manufactures and sells specialty products, such as petroleum coke products, waxes, solvents, and polypropylene. In addition, this segment generates electricity and provides merchant power into the Texas market. Phillips 66 was founded in 1875 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.